Issa Rae Is Feeling ‘Pessimistic’ Because Black Stories Are ‘Less Of A Priority’ In Hollywood

In a cover story for Net-a-Porter published on Monday (January 29th), Issa Rae called out studios in Hollywood for axing shows with Black storylines.

“You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives – especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side – get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority,” the Insecure creator told the outlet.

Rae added that she’s considering pursuing a more independent route as a result. “I am pessimistic because there’s no one holding anybody accountable – and I can, sure, but also at what cost? I can’t force you to make my stuff. It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to,” she said.

This comes shortly after the Barbie actor’s latest show, Rap Sh!t, was cancelled following its second season.