Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated their 20th anniversary Wednesday (Dec. 8th).

Both actors shared the same Instagram slideshow of photos and the Winnie the Pooh quote, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”

The Borat star added, “Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location – after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages.”