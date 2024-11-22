Isabel May To Star In ‘Scream 7’ As Neve Campbell’s Daughter

Isabel May, known for her role as Elsa Dutton in the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, will play Sidney Prescott’s daughter in Scream 7, as Neve Campbell returns to the horror franchise after missing the sixth installment due to salary disputes. Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson will direct the film, while current-era writer Guy Busick will pen the script. The release of Scream 7 on Feb. 27, 2026, has faced numerous delays, including production setbacks, creative changes, and cast replacements. Melissa Barrera was fired from the sequel in 2023, and Jenna Ortega had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Director Christopher Landon also left the project, citing difficulties. Production was further impacted by last year’s strikes. (Variety)