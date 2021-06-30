Is Ryan Gosling Behind Eva Mendes’ Amazing IG?

In a word, nope. Eva Mendes has garnered a very engaged following for both the fashion shots she posts of herself on Instagram. A fan asked her after she posted a cut shot of herself hanging out in a purple dress, “How many of your photos are taken by Ryan?”

In response, Eva clarified, “None that I post. My friends take them and I take theirs. It’s a girl thang.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva have long worked to keep their public and private lives separate, never sharing shots of themselves with their two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5. Ryan doesn’t (gasp) even have an IG account.