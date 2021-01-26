Is Kelly Clarkson's Show Going to Take Ellen DeGeneres' Spot?

Ellen DeGeneres has struggled to hold onto ratings following accusations of unkindness, sexism and racism on her set. Now, Kelly Clarkson’s titular show may take over her slot on NBC, sources tell Page Six.

DeGeneres’ ratings have slipped 8%, and insiders say The Kelly Clarkson Show, which aired after Ellen at 3 pm, might take over that prime slot when her contract ends in a year. Kelly has become the most-watched new daytime show in seven years, and it won three Daytime Emmys last year, including one for Clarkson as best entertainment talk show host.

Last month, ratings for Kelly matched those of Ellen for the first time.