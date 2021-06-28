Is Erika Jayne Hiding Bank Records and Other Assets?

Erika Jayne’s spendy lifestyle is under the microscope. According to new legal documents obtained by Page Six, she is being accused of withholding bank records from the bankruptcy trustee investigating her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s assets as part of a probe.

The reality star has been accused of using her “glam” lifestyle to conceal assets in the case.

“At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet [these] sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from [Girardi Keese] to Erika,” the documents alleged. “Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant with someone hiding assets.”

The docs alleged that her related companies have received over $20,000,000 according to the tax documents spanning multiple years.”

“As each day goes by, Erika has been publicly dissipating community assets by selling her clothes on public websites, flaunting large jewels on social media and on television, and has done nothing to assist in return structured firm payments being made to her instead of the firm by the California lottery, notwithstanding she was contacted through counsel over twelve days ago.”

The filing also accused her of creating a new company after filing for divorce and before Girardi was accused of embezzling funds meant for Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

Jayne pushed back hard against the accusations, saying she’s cooperating.