Is Clint Eastwood Retiring?

Clint Eastwood seems to be hanging up his spurs after 60+ years playing cowboys, outlaws and truck drivers in mega-hits, from Gran Torino to Bronco Billy, Fistful of Dollars, Million Dollar Baby and The Outlaw Josey Wales.

The 91-year-old tweeted: “I think being able to age gracefully is a very important talent. It is too late for me.”

Eastwood has more than 65 movies to his credit, and he cemented his legacy with his 1992 Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture Oscars in Unforgiven. He also directed Mystic River, which won Oscars for co-stars Sean Penn and Tim Robbins in 2003. Eastwood won again in 2004 with Million Dollar Baby, co-starring Hilary Swank, who also won an Oscar.

His latest project, Cry Macho, is set to bow in theaters and on HBO Max September 17th. Eastwood co-stars in and directs Cry Macho as well.