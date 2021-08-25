Is Ben Affleck Ready for Engagement 2.0 With Jennifer Lopez?

Fans of Bennifer went into overdrive when pictures of Ben Affleck browsing through Tiffany & Co hit the wires. Many assumed that Affleck was shopping for an engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez, whom he first asked to marry in 2002. The pair ultimately split days before their wedding, but they have since rekindled their romance.

There was nothing to this sighting though, sources tell E! Affleck was reportedly in the midst of a scavenger hunt with his mom and his son.

“They split into teams with his daughters on one team and Ben, Sam and his mom on the other,” a source explained. “They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found. One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store. Ben walked in with his son and his mom and they quickly found what they needed and walked out. Ben held a pen and crossed it off his list.”

But insiders tell Us that the pair are “considering eloping” and are “seriously talking about getting married.”

“They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” the insider explains to Us, noting that the Argo producer, 49, considers the Hustlers actress, 52, the “one that got away” and he is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”