Irina Shayk Talks Bradley Cooper Breakup

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have been largely tight-lipped about their split, but the model opened up about the state of her heart in British Vogue.

The 34-year-old covered the glossy’s March issue, and inside, she got philosophical about how relationships bring out extremes of human behavior. She said: “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst—it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

She went on, saying that the time they had together was epic: “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.”

They split in June of 2019. Together, they shared four years and a 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

Now, she’s trying to find a new balance between motherhood, life and work. She said: “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.'”