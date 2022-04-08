Ireland Baldwin Doesn’t Care About Hilaria’s Pregnancy

Ireland Baldwin doesn’t really care that her father is about to have his seventh child with Hilaria Baldwin.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement that she’s too focused on her life in Oregon with her boyfriend and their six dogs to bother with Alec Baldwin’s offspring.

She wrote, “I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free – it’s none of my business.”

Ireland is the 30 Rock star’s only child with ex-wife Kim Bassinger.