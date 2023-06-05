Ioan Gruffud, Bam Margera, Tyler James Williams + More!

IOAN GRUFFUDD’S 13-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FILES RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HIM: People reports that Fantastic Four actor Ion Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter Ella has filed a restraining order against him. Gruffudd shares Ella with his former wife and 102 Dalmatians costar Alice Evans. In addition to the restraining order, Ella filed a civil harassment protection from the Titanic actor’s current girlfriend, Bianca Wallace. The filings come following an alleged incident at Gruffudd and Wallace’s home in Los Angeles. “I wouldn’t put the blame on Alice. Ioan wants to have Ella be friends with Bianca and she’s unwilling to do that at the moment. I think that’s been a source of conflict,” a source told the outlet.

BAM MARGERA’S BROTHER SAYS HE IS MISSING AGAIN: Bam Margera’s brother, Jess Margera, took to Twitter on Sunday (June 4th) to ask if anyone knows Bam’s whereabouts. “If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time,” he wrote. “If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help.” This comes after the Jackass star threatened to “smoke crack with the bums down at the f–king boardwalk until I’m dead” if he isn’t able to see his son, Phoenix.

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS ADDRESSES ‘DANGEROUS’ RUMORS ABOUT HIS SEXUALITY: According to PopSugar, Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams addressed speculation about his sexuality on his Instagram stories Sunday (June 4th). “Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me,” he wrote. “I’m not gay; but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous. Overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth.” The Everybody Hates Chris actor added, “Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals. I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND JAKE BONGIOVI CELEBRATE THEIR ENGAGEMENT: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are celebrating their engagement. Photos shared to Instagram by Pete Burkill Hair show the happy couple in front of a sign that reads, “Mr and Mrs Bongiovi.” The caption stated, “Congrats to this beautiful couple!”