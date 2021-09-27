Investigator Says Erika Jayne Is Liable for Fraud

There has been a lot of speculation about what Erika Jayne will be legally liable for amid her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal and financial scandal. Girardi, who is leaving in a senior care facility and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, recently told a photographer that she knew about the lawsuits and allegations that he had defrauded plane crash victims and used $25 million+ to fund their lavish lifestyle.

Ronald Richards, an investigator, gave Us Weekly an update on the case against the Real Housewives star. While Richards told Us that Girardi’s words hold “no weight whatsoever” in court, Jayne “is still liable for the money that was advanced by the firm on her behalf.”

She is being sued for $25 million by the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case involving Girardi’s former law firm Girardi Keese. A month after she filed for divorce (November of 2020) they were accused of embezzling funds. She has denied all knowledge of the misdeeds.