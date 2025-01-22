Instagram, Facebook Offer $5,000 To Entice TikTok Creators

Meta has rolled out updates and incentives for its Reels platform in a bid to attract TikTok creators as the app is facing an uncertain future. The “Breakthrough Bonus” will offer TikTok creators up to $5,000 for posting new videos on Facebook and Instagram Reels, and the company plans to provide content deals and free one-year subscriptions to Meta Verified to select creators. The company also introduced a new video editing app called Edits and expanded Reels video length to 3 minutes, aiming to appeal to a wider range of creators. Meta’s move comes amidst uncertainty surrounding TikTok, as various platforms aim to attract creators in case the app does not survive. (THR)