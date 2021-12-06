Insight Into Josh Duggar’s Child Porn Trial: Who Is Attending, Weird Passwords & More!

Josh Duggar’s child porn trial kicked off on November 30th, seven months after the 33-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing child abuse material.

On Friday, James Fottrell, director of the Department of Justice’s High Technology Investigative Unit, took the stand again and detailed the evidence found on Duggar’s devices: his MacBook, an iPhone and his desktop computer at work.

He presented his saved passwords, which are variations on intel1988, the password previously used to by the Duggar family to protect their IG account. In all he found dozens if not 200+ images of child sexual abuse, and several videos.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum was joined in court by his wife Anna, with whom he shares seven children. His brother in law Derick Dillard also appeared, as did his sister Joy-Anna Forsyth and her husband Austin, and Josh’s brother Justin.

Duggar has pleaded not guilty.