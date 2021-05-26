Inside Scott Disick's Birthday Bash

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s relationship was on full display during his lavish 39th birthday party attended by ex Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Sia. The 19-year-old shared shots of them snuggling on IG Stories, and glimpses of the soiree overall.

The party had a “Disick Aviation” theme, but Amelia opted to buy him a Harley Davidson.

“New Harley can’t complain,” the “Flip It Like Disick” star captioned one video. “Thanks @ameliagray.”

Scott spared no expenses, offering party attendees diamond necklaces and watches as favors, per Kim’s IG Story.

“This is how the Lord does it,” Disick, who sported his own diamond initial pendant necklace, told Kardashian. “I’m sorry everybody else gives out candy; I give out ice, and good ice.”