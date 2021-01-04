Inside Mossimo Giannulli's Rough Prison Stint, Lori Loughlin's Release

Lori Loughlin was released after serving two months for her role in the college admissions scam, but her husband Mossimo Giannulli is still behind bars, and reportedly having a rough go of it.

An insider tells Us Weekly that he is “having a rough time in prison. He is allowed to call his daughters and son; those are the only good parts of his day. He tries to sound strong for his children, but because of fear of a COVID outbreak, he has been spending almost all his time in his cell, which has been very mentally taxing.”

The Guess designer began is five-month sentence on November 19th, three months after he and Loughlin pleaded guilty to fraud, and shelling out $500K to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella into University of Southern Cal. The pair are no longer enrolled.

“Mossimo is spending his time reading, writing letters to his family and planning future business ventures,” the insider adds. “Mossimo is also a man of God and has been turning to prayer when he feels weak.”

His son Gianni from a previous marriage said earlier this month that his father is spending most of his time in solitary.