Inside Kristin Cavallari‘s Divorce Filing: Misconduct, Custody Issues

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cuter’s split is getting ugly, despite Cavallari’s claim on social media that they “have nothing but love and respect for one another.”

The Hills alum cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for her divorce from Cutler, per to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

In paperwork, Cavallari, 33, claimed that the former NHL quarterback, 36, “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” She requested primary physical custody of their children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, requested child support and asked for Cutler to cover their health expenses.

Cavallari also tweaked her Instagram bio to reflect her new marital status. She removed “Wife” from her page, which now reads, “Momma, Founder + CEO @uncommonjames & @littlejamesclothing, 2x @nytimes Bestselling Author | True Comfort out September!! @verycavallari.”

Cutler, meanwhile, initiated the process a few days earlier (on Tuesday, April 21st), and requested joint custody. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split.

The pair started dating in 2010 and got married in Nashville in June of 2013. Rumors of him cheating with her best friend from childhood, Kelly Henderson, have plagued them, and the rumors have been denied all around, though it should be noted that Henderson and Cavallari are no longer friends.