Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Family Outing as She Signals Future Biz Plans

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are prioritizing family time amid their split. The pair reunited at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco over the weekend to take their kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, to see the latest exhibits.

A source told E! that the family focused on the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition, in which “movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants.” They hit the museum before it opened to the public.

Security guards and nannies joined them, but the outing was “low key.” The source told E!: “They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye. They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!”

They split five months ago.

BIZ PLANS

Kim, meanwhile, appears to be signaling what’s next for KKW Beauty. TMZ reports that her company filed trademark docs for SKKN, a new line she has in the works. SKKN.com and @SKKN social media handles have also been locked down by her team; the project has reportedly been in the works for a while, and that Kanye assisted with the packaging and rebrand.