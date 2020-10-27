Inside Harvey Weinstein's State of Mind as Another Alleged Victim Files Police Complaint

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein believes he’ll win an appeal of his conviction in New York, although he’s given up on getting out of prison on bail while his lawyers fight the case, reps tell Page Six.

Arthur Aidala of Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, tells Page Six that he expects the appeal to be filed by the end of this year after multiple pandemic-related delays. He said Weinstein is expecting Aidala’s firm to “be Michelangelo” and “build the Sistine Chapel of appeals.”

Meanwhile, the disgraced producer is facing a court case in L.A. which, if convicted, could send him to prison for decades. An extradition hearing is set for December 11th in Buffalo for the L.A. case. Another accuser has emerged in New York as well, The Daily News reports. He is serving 23 years on his original February conviction of rape and sexual assault.

A 61-year-old woman filed a complaint with the NYPD Special Victims Division, alleging that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in a Manhattan nightclub in 1995 or 1996, sources said.

Detectives are investigating and reportedly classified the attack as a 1st degree criminal sexual act, which has no statute of limitations.