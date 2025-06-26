Influencer ‘Liver King’ Arrested For Threatening Joe Rogan

Influencer Brian Johnson, known as the Liver King, was arrested in Austin, Texas, for making a ‘terroristic threat’ against Joe Rogan. Johnson, 47, was taken into custody by Austin police and charged with creating fear of imminent serious bodily injury. The arrest followed Johnson’s erratic social media posts targeting Rogan, where he brandished what appeared to be gold-plated guns and made threatening statements. Johnson apparently blamed Rogan for his supplement empire’s downfall after the popular podcaster addressed Johnson’s steroid scandal in 2022. Johnson was located at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin and taken into custody without incident. (Variety)