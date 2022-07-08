Indutry News: The Guilded Age, Vincent D’Onofrio, Amber Heard + More!

HBO PUSHES BACK AGAINST PETA OVER ON-SET HORSE DEATH: HBO is pushing back at claims made by PETA that the cable network should conduct an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old horse that died on the set of The Guilded Age last month. According to E! News, the animal rights organization alleged that the horse had “possible health issues” and has “sustained head trauma and was seen frothing at the mouth.” The network said in a statement to E!, “The safety and well-being of animals on all our productions is a top priority, and the producers of The Gilded Age work with American Humane to ensure full compliance with all safety precautions.” They added that they are awaiting the results of a full necropsy.

CHARLIE COX AND VINCENT D’ONOFRIO JOIN ‘ECHO’: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will have roles in Disney+’s Echo. The Hawkeye spinoff was ordered back in November and stars Alaqua Cox as the titular Maya Lopez.

GENTLEMAN JACK CANCELLED AFTER TWO SEASONS: Deadline reports that Gentleman Jack has been cancelled at HBO after two seasons. The network announced Thursday (July 7th) that they would not be moving forward with a third season of the series, created by Sally Wainwright.

PUBLISHERS REPORTEDLY OFFERING AMBER HEARD $15M FOR HER MEMOIR: Publishers are in a bidding war over the rights to Amber Heard’s tell-all memoir. Radar has learned that negotiations for the Aquaman actresses tell-all book are in the ballpark of $15 million. A source told OK! Magazine, “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.” The insider added, she’s not “in a position to turn down money.”