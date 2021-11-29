Industry Report

INDUSTRY STEPHEN SONDHEIM, LEGENDARY MUSICAL THEATER SONGWRITER, PASSES AT 91: People reports that Stephen Sondheim, songwriter, lyricist, and composer, passed away in his Connecticut home on Friday, November 26th. He was 91 years old. Sondheim’s unparalleled contributions include “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “West Side Story.”

GOTHAM AWARDS TO HAVE GENDER-NEUTRAL CATEGORIES THIS YEAR: The Gotham Awards will be shown in-person on November 29th with changes to their award categories. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the acting awards will be gender neutral and will feature more TV categories.

GEOFFREY JOHNSON, BROADWAY CASTING DIRECTOR, DIES AT 91: Geoffrey Johnson, Casting Director of “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera,” passed away at 91. Variety confirms Johnson passed Friday, November 26, of respiratory failure. Johnson worked over several decades on Broadway with legends such as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Hal Prince.

NETFLIX COULD RULE GOTHAM AWARDS: Two Netflix features are top contenders in the film categories for the November 29th Gotham Awards. Variety reports that debut women filmmakers Rebecca Hall and Maggie Gyllenhaal lead the tally for their movies “Passing” and “The Lost Daughter,” respectively.