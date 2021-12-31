Industry Report

SQUID GAME CREATOR IN TALKS OVER SEASONS 2 AND 3: Netflix’s smash hit may be renewed for at least two more seasons! People reports that series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is in talks with Netflix regarding a second and even a third season of Squid Game.

PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL CANCELED AMID COVID SURGE: The Palm Springs International Film Society announced Wednesday, December 29th, that their upcoming January 7th-17th festival would be canceled due to the pandemic. The Hollywood Reporter informs ticket holders that they will be receiving refunds per the Film Society’s statement.

TYLER PERRY SUGGESTS BACHELOR FOR BLACK SINGLES: TVLine reports that Tyler Perry suggested a Bachelor-type show for Black singles after a matchmaking game during last week’s The Tyler Perry Show: Sistas After-Show Edition. The ABC franchise has been criticized for a lack of Black cast members, with one Black male lead in 18 seasons.