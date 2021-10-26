Industry News

NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOPS VIEWERSHIP: In the ratings war… NBC’s primetime coverage of Sunday Night Football between the Colts and the 49ers topped the evening in both demo rating and viewership with 11.77 million viewers. CBS had the highest ratings among the non-sports shows with 60 Minutes. The legendary news show was watched by 10.7 million viewers.

KIT CLARKE TO PLAY YOUNG RUPERT EVERETT IN AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL STORY: Kit Clarke (Get Even, Leonardo) is set to play a young Rupert Everett in the autobiographical tale called Lost and Found in Paris. John Malkovich and Kristin Scott Thomas are also in the cast. Everett will make an appearance as well, but only in a supporting role. Production will get underway in the spring.

JOE TIPPETT SIGNS WITH NETFLIX FOR STEPHEN KING SHORT STORY: With recent success from Mare of Easttown and The Morning Show, Joe Tippet has signed on for Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The Film is an adaptation of a short story by Stephen King. Tippett will join the previously announced cast of Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland. It will air on Netflix.

EMILIA CLARKE, CHIWETEL EJIOFOR TO STAR IN SCI-FI ROMANCE: Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and Oscar nominated, Chiwetel Ejiofor of 12 Years a Slave are set to headline in The Pod Generation. The sci-fi romantic comedy will be directed by Sophie Barthes and starts shooting in March 2022.