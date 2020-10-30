Industry News: Zooey Deschanel, Judge Judy, Awkwafina + More!

ZOOEY DESCHANEL ON HGTV: After meeting and falling in love with Jonathan Scott over a year ago, Zooey Deschanel will finally be appearing on the upcoming season of his show, Property Brothers, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

JUDGE JUDY TO STAR IN NEW COURTROOM SHOW: After announcing the end of her iconic 25-season show, Judge Judy, this March, Judy Sheindlin announced today (October 29th) that she’ll be returning to courtroom television as the star of the Untitled Judge Sheindlin Project via Amazon Studios’ IMDb TV. There is no news yet about when the new show will premiere.

AWKWAFINA AND SANDRA OH WILL PLAY SISTERS IN NEW NETFLIX MOVIE: Golden globe winners Awkwafina and Sandra Oh will co-star as sisters in an upcoming Netflix movie written by Jen D'Angelo. This will be the first time the two actresses appear on screen together. The title of the movie has yet to be announced.

PATRICK WILSON TO DIRECT ‘INSIDIOUS 5’: The fifth film in the horror franchise Insidious will both feature and be directed by Patrick Wilson, who also starred in the first four films. Insidious 5 will be Patrick’s first time stepping behind the camera.

LARK VOORHIES TO REPEAT ROLE AS LISA TURTLE IN ‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ REVIVAL: Lark Voorhies, who has been a part of the Saved by the Bell franchise since the 1980’s, will reprise her role as Lisa Turtle in the show’s upcoming revival alongside at least four other legacy cast members.