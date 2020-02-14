Industry News: Zoe Saldana, Michael B. Jordan, The Green Knight and More!

ZOE SALDANA TO STAR AS AN ASPIRING OLYMPIAN: Zoe Saldana has signed on to star as an aspiring Olympian in Casey Affleck’s Fencer. Set in the cut-throat world of fencing, Saldana will play Mae, an ambitious athlete facing personal demons and professional rivals in a bid to get a spot on the Olympian team.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN JOINS DAVID O. RUSSELL’S FILM: Michael B. Jordan has joined Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell’s untitled film for New Regency. Russell is set to direct from his script; details are scant, but production is set to ramp up this spring.

THE GREEN KNIGHT TEASER DROPS: A24 released a teaser trailer for The Green Knight, its upcoming epic fantasy film from from Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Old Man & the Gun and A Ghost Story director David Lowery. Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain. The film will be released May 29.

BRIAN COX ON LOGAN ROY ALTER EGO: Brian Cox opened up about playing his “alter ego” Logan Roy in HBO’s Succession. He spoke with Deadline about playing the ruthless media mogul and patriarch: “This guy I’ve been playing has now become my alter ego. I just use the bastard side of my personality. The irony is that I’m now saying what I think, which I never used to do. I tell people to fuck off. There was this incident that happened to me when I was in LA [with] Rosanna Arquette. It was a #metoo evening with Ronan Farrow. It was a very serious evening and afterwards I was suddenly surrounded by a coterie of women and one or two of them, maybe three, said quietly, with their cameras, ‘would you tell us to f*** off’ and I said ‘is that really appropriate, a white dinosaur like me’. It’s kind of stirred the pot a lot, which is what you want drama to do.”