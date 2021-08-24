Industry News: YouTube, Most Dangerous Games, Red Table Talk and More!

YOUTUBE TOPS 2 MILLION CREATORS: YouTube has surpassed 2 million creators in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares ad revenue with creators. Over the last three years, YouTube says it has paid $30 billion+ to creators, artists and media companies. “Now, more than 2 million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post. “And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies.”

ROKU RENEWS MOST DANGEROUS GAMES: Roku is giving Most Dangerous Games a greenlight for season 2. The series is set in New York and will star Christoph Waltz, along with newcomer David Castenada. “When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days. Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister— it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity,” Castañeda said in a statement. “This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can’t wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride.”

RED TABLE TALK INKS OVERALL DEAL: Red Table Talk, featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, will expand its deal with iHeartMedia to launch the Red Table Talk Audio Network. Several new shows are set to premiere as part of the deal, including one featuring Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan.

NETFLIX RELEASES FIRST SHOTS OF COWBOY BEBOP: Netflix is dropping its first look at Cowboy Bebop starring John Cho, which bows November 19th. Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda also star.