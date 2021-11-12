Industry News: Young Sheldon, Fatal Attraction, Jeopardy! + More!

SIMON HELBERG TO GUEST ON ‘YOUNG SHELDON’: Simon Helberg will reprise his Big Bang Theory role of Howard Wolowitz for the Nov. 18th episode of Young Sheldon. E! News reports that Helberg will provide a voiceover for the episode as his character helps adult Sheldon reveal the origins of young Sheldon’s relationship with engineering.

LIZZY CAPLAN CAST IN ‘FATAL ATTRACTION’: Lizzy Caplan will star in Paramount+’s reboot of Fatal Attraction. The series, based on the 1987 movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, is about a married man whose one-night stand switches from lover to stalker.

MAYIM BIALIK TO HOST ‘JEOPARDY!’S’ PROFESSORS TOURNAMENT: Mayim Bialik will host Jeopardy!’s first-ever Professors Tournament next month. Fifteen professors will compete for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. The tournament will begin on Monday, December 6th and run until Friday, December 17th.

RUTH WILSON CAST IN ‘MOB QUEENS’: Ruth Wilson is set to play Anna Genovese, the second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese, in the WarnerMedia network series Mob Queens. Deadline reports that the series is being written and exec produced by Lena Dunham and The Wire and Boardwalk Empire writer Dennis Lehane.