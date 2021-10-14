Industry News: You, Ted Lasso, Halloween Kills + More!

NETFLIX RENEWS ‘YOU’ FOR SEASON 4: Netflix has renewed You for a fourth season just days ahead of Season 3’s October 15th debut. The streamer made the announcement on Wednesday (Oct. 13th) in a promo featuring clips of the show’s first two seasons.

TONI COLLETTE JOINS ‘MAFIA MAMA’: Toni Collette will star in Mafia Mama, an action comedy about a suburban mom who inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. The film will be directed by Catherine Hardwicke and is expected to begin production in Italy in spring 2022.

TED LASSO’S CURRENT CAST IS DONE AFTER SEASON 3: If Ted Lasso returns for a fourth season, you can say goodbye to the gang at AFC Richmond. Showrunner Bill Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast that all of the current character’s storylines will conclude at the end of Season 3. If the show continues beyond that, Jason Sudekis’ character will be surrounded by a whole new cast.

TOMMY LEE JONES REPLACES HARRISON FORD IN ‘THE BURIAL’: Tommy Lee Jones will replace Harrison Ford in Amazon’s The Burial. Deadline reports that Jones is set to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the film about a bankrupt funeral home owner who sues a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE MOTHER: Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her late mother Janet Leigh by dressing up as her iconic Psycho character at the Halloween Kills premiere. The 62-year-old actress wore a buttoned up blue dress with a short blonde wig and accessorized with a bloody shower curtain. Curtis wrote on Instagram, “Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!’