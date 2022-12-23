Industry News: Yellowstone + That 90s Show!

NEW ‘YELLOWSTONE’ WILL NOT AIR ON CHRISTMAS: The Paramount Network announced Thursday (December 22nd) that there will be no new episode of Yellowstone on Christmas Day. According to Deadline, the eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m.

NETFLIX DROPS ‘THAT ’90s SHOW’ TRAILER: Netflix dropped the trailer for That ‘90s Show Thursday (December 22nd). The clip shows returning regulars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith along with original cast members Topher Grace and Laura Prepon. That ‘70s Show stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama are also expected to guest star. That ’90s Show will debut on Netflix on Jan. 19th, 2023.