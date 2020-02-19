Industry News: Woody Allen, Netflix, Martin McDonagh and More!

WOODY ALLEN’S RIFKIN’S FESTIVAL HEADS TO EFM: Rifkin’s Festival, the latest film from Woody Allen, is headed to the European Film Maket in Berlin with producer Mediapro, Deadline reports. The movie shot in San Sebastian last summer and stars lena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, Wally Shawn and Christoph Waltz. The film follows the story of a married American couple who head to San Sebastian for the city’s film festival; they both get caught up in the city and the festival, and both start relationships with other people. Allen remains controversial over his handling of the #MeToo movement and allegations of misconduct shared by his daughter Dylan Farrow. Amazon canceled a four-pic deal in the wake of the fallout, and Allen and the streamer settled after he sued the company.

NETFLIX TO EXAMINE JARED KUSHNER: The real estate empire of President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is set to get a close examination in Netflix’s docuseries Dirty Money. The six-episde second season hails from Oscar-winner Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions and is set to launch March 11th.

MARTIN MCDONAGH SETS NEW PROJECT: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director Martin McDonagh has set his next film with Searchlight. The untitled relationship drama will be written and helmed by McDonagh and will follow the story of two lifelong friends on a remote Irish island, and what happens when one ends their friendship with unexpected consequences.

KENAN THOMPSON, HASAN MINAJ TO HIT WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER: Comedy is returning to the White House Correspondents Association’s annual dinner with Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minaj as host and the featured entertainer, respectively. “Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” said Jonathan Karl, president of the White House Correspondents Association and chief White House correspondent for ABC News. “We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year.”