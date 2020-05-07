Industry News: William Shatner, Chris Pratt, Cate Blanchett and More!

WILLIAM SHATNER SHARES CONCERN OVER POLICE: William Shatner—and others—are drawing attention to an incident in which police in Alberta, Canada, drew their guns on a girl dressed as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars. She was carrying a toy blaster. “Captain’s Log Stardate 49: Sending my contempt this morning to the @lethpolice of Alberta, Canada & @LPSChief1. Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied. This cannot be covered up,” Shatner wrote to his more than 2.5 million followers. The police chief in Alberta has called for an investigation.

CHRIS PRATT RETURNS TO TV: Chris Pratt rose to fame on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, and now, he is returning to the small screen to executive produce and star in the thriller The Terminal List, for Amazon. Production has been halted across the board due to coronavirus, so it is unclear when filming will commence.

CATE BLANCHETT IN TALKS TO PLAY LILIGH IN BORDERLANDS: The Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett is in talks to star as Lilith in Lionsgate’s Borderlands, an adaptation of the video game. Eli Roth is set to direct with Avi and Ari Arad producing.

DISNEY, WARNERMEDIA TO SKIP UPFRONTS: TV’s upfronts are getting tossed by Disney and WarnerMedia in lieu of direct conversations with ad buyers. Disney is planning a “virtual roadshow” that “will leverage Disney’s premium talent, roster of content executives and several video compilations to most effectively and uniquely communicate the Disney proposition for the upcoming year,” the company says in a statement. So far, only ViacomCBS has signaled that it plans some version of a classic upfront. CBS will hold digital presentations on May 18th and 19th.