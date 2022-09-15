Industry News: Will Smith, Timothy Olyphant, Andy Cohen + More!

WILL SMITH REPORTEDLY BANNED FROM ‘SNL’: Will Smith has reportedly been banned from Saturday Night Live since attacking Chris Rock at the Oscars. A source told Radar, “Smith will never ever be invited back to SNL after what he did to Chris. The show is a temple comedian, and no one wants him around anymore. Forget hosting, Will won’t even be able to get a ticket to sit in the audience anymore. He’s not welcome.”

TIMOTHY OLYPHANT JOINS ‘FULL CIRCLE’: Variety reports that Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series Full Circle from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes.

ANDY COHEN TEAMS WITH NBC FOR SITCOM BASED ON MEMIOR: Andy Cohen and NBC are teaming up for a sitcom based on the childhood of the Watch What Happens Live host. The project, called Most Talkative, is inspired by Cohen’s memoir of the same name. The coming-of-age comedy will follow a fictionalized, 13-year-old Cohen growing up in 1980s St. Louis.

OLIVIA WILDE’S DAUGHTER APPEARS IN ‘DON’T WORRY DARLING’: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis’s daughter Daisy has a credited role in her mother’s film, Don’t Worry Darling. E! News reports that fan photos circulating on social media show that the five-year-old is credited as the character “Rosie.”