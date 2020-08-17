Industry News: Westbrook, Karlie Kloss, DCFanDome and More!

COVID OUTBREAK AT WESTBROOK RAISES CONCERNS: During the pandemic, Will Smith launched a Snapchat show about life in quarantine, called Will From Home. He and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith also discussed their life amid shutdown on Facebook’s Red Table Talk. But 10 staffers that work for their production company Westbrook Inc, have now tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is the first reported transmission at a production company, raising questions about protocols put in place for productions. Production has been halted on one show, Variety reports, but the company did not say which one. Production continues on several others.

KARLIE KLOSS LEADS W MAG BUYOUT: W Magazine, a high-end fashion pub previously owned by Conde Nast, has a new roster of bosses. Supermodel Karlie Kloss is leading an investment group that also includes producer Jason Blum, Lewis Hamilton and Kaia Gerber. Citing the pandemic, W will release one more print issue this year. Next year, W will publish six times a year. Sara Moonves, editor in chief, said in a statement: “Through our amazing editorial and original content, I’m excited to engage our audience in new ways and bring new members into the fold as we expand our global footprint across the ever evolving digital media landscape while upholding W’s legacy as a foremost leader in art, culture and fashion.”

DCFANDOME REVEALS SCHEDULE: DCFanDome is releasing its schedule for the August 22nd 24-hour virtual confab. An all-star roster is set to appear, including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig will be on hand fo Wonder Woman 1984 while James Gunn will be answering questions about the forthcoming The Suicide Squad. The programming will include 100 hours of unique content. On the TV side, DCFanDome will give us panels for Lucifer, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, DC’s Stargirl and more.

FILMRISE SETS NANCY GRACE ORIGINAL: FilmRise, a film and TV distributor, is launching its first original production. Dubbed Bloodline Detectives, the forensic investigation series will be hosted by Nancy Grace and will bow October 3rd. 20 episodes have been ordered. “Familial DNA will help solve cases that have remained open for decades,” said Grace, the legal analyst and former prosecutor, calling it the latest example of how forensic technology is changing criminal investigation. Grace is also working on season two of Injustice with Nancy Grace for Oxygen, with a book, “Don’t Be a Victim,” coming in September.