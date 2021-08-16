Industry News: ViacomCBS, Sam Reid, Studio 54 and More!

VIACOMCBS SUED BY A+E: A+E Studios subsidiary Frankyl & Bob Films II has sued ViacomCBS for million in losses for their decision to not move forward with the series The Lincoln Lawyer, based on Michael Connelly’s novels. The wide-ranging complaints seeks unspecified compensatory damages, exemplary and punitive damages and costs.

SAM REID TO PLAY LESTAT: Sam Reid will star as Lestat in Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire series for AMC and AMC+. The series goes into production this year to bow on AMC in 2022. Tom Cruise played Lestat in the 1994 hit film Interview.

STUDIO 54 SERIES IN THE WORKS: Ryan Murphy and FX have put Studio 54: American Crime Story into development. The series would follow the story of Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, who built a mecca for the rich and famous, which crashed and burned after they were convicted of tax fraud. FX also ordered American Love Story and American Sports Story series from Murphy, and renewed American Horror Stories.

KAYA SCODELARIO JOINS DON’T MAKE ME GO: Resident Evil’s Kaya Scodelario has joined Amazon’s Don’t Make Me Go. She joins John Cho, Mia Isaac and Jade Harlow.