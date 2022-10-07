Industry News: Velma, Knives Out, Jared Leto + More!

JARED LETO TO PLAY KARL LAGERFELD: Jared Leto is set to star as Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic about the Chanel Designer. Leto told Women’s Wear Daily that he once told Lagerfeld that he hoped to play him in a movie one day and the designer replied, “Only you, darling, only you.”

JOHN WATERS TO RETURN TO DIRECTING: John Waters is set to direct his first film since 2004’s A Dirty Shame. The filmmaker will write the script and direct a film based on his new novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. He told Deadline, “Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while, so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career. Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”

‘VELMA’ CAST REVEALED AT NYCC: Mind Kaling’s HBO Max animated series, Velma, revealed its star-studded cast Thursday (October 6th) at New York ComicCon. Kaling will voice Velma with the rest of the Scooby gang rounded out by Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson and Constance Woo playing Fred, Shaggy and Daphne, respectively.

MAJOR THEATER CHAINS TO PLAY ‘KNIVES OUT’ SEQUEL: The three largest theater chains in the U.S. have all agreed to Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for one week over Thanksgiving, a month before the highly anticipated movie hits the streamer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rian Johnson-directed sequel will open in approximately 600 cinemas including those owned by AMC Theaters, Cinemark Theaters and Regal Cinemas. The movie’s theatrical film is scheduled for Nov. 23rd to 29th.