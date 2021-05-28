Industry News: Val Kilmer, Rugrats, Oscar Isaac + More!

AMAZON ACQUIRES VAL KILMER DOCUMENTARY: Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to Val, a documentary about the career of Val Kilmer. Vulture reports that the project draws from Kilmer’s personal archives as he has been “documenting his own life and craft through film and video” for over 40 years. The film will be released later this year.

THIS 'RUGRATS' MOM IS A LESBIAN: Natalie Morales revealed to The A.V. Club that one of the characters in Paramount+’s Rugrats series is gay. The actress, who voices Phil and Lil’s mom Betty, says that her character is a lesbian. She told the outlet, "Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it's just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that."

KYLE CHANDLER JOINS SUPER PUMPED: Showtime announced that Emmy winner Kyle Chandler will join Super Pumped, a new anthology series with the first season based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Chandler will star as Bill Gurley, the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences. Chandler joins Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt who has signed on to star in the first installment as Travis Kalanick, Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup.

'KARATE KID III' VILLIAN JOINS 'COBRA KAI': Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, will be joining Cobra Kai Season 4. The Karate Kid III villain’s return was confirmed by Netflix on Thursday (May 27th) in a 22-second teaser featuring the Cobra Kai dojo cofounder.

OSCAR ISAAC IS MOON KNIGHT: Oscar Isaac will star in the Marvel and Disney+ series Moon Knight. Marvel Studios made the announcement on Twitter Thursday (May 27th). According to Deadline, Moon Knight is a mercenary who assumes various alter egos to fight the criminal underworld.