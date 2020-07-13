Industry News: TV Critics, Jurassic World, Tesla and More!

WATCHMEN AND UNBELIEVABLE LEAD 2020 TV CRITICS NOMS: The TV Critics Association has announced nominations for their annual awards show. Watchmen and Unbelievable lead with four nominations each, and HBO emerged victorious over all other platforms with 16 nods. Netflix comes in second with 10. Women received 10 out of 13 nominations across comedy and drama. “This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites,” said TCA president Sarah Rodman. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”

JURASSIC WORLD SHOOT ON TRACK: Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion is shooting a blockbuster in the U.K. amid a pandemic, but according to Deadline, despite the odds, the shoot has gone well so far. Universal sank about $5 million into safety protocols, and despite reports that a crew member tested positive, they are on-track. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are among the cast. The release date is set for June 11, 2021.

TESLA TRAILER DROPS: IFC Films marked Nikola Tesla’s birthday by dropping the trailer for Tesla, a biopic starring Ethan Hawke as the pioneering scientist. Michael Almereyda directs, and the film hopes to land in theaters and on-demand August 21st.

BRANDIS KEMP DIES: Brandis Kemp rose to fame on Fridays and AfterMASH, and has died at age 76 after a battle with brain cancer and COVID-19. She spent five decades as a working actress, and appeared on the ABC late-night variety show Fridays, starring alongside Larry David, Michael Richards, Rich Hall and more, and portrayed Alma Cox on the CBS spinoff AfterMASH alongside Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, William Christopher and Rosalind Chao. Survivors include Sharon Lea and nephews David and Scott Ronssee.