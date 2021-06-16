Industry News: Trollhunters, Karla Burns, Rachel Weisz and More!

TRAILER DROPS FOR TROLLHUNTERS: Guillermo del Toro’s exec produced and co-written Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, has released a sneak peek. The Netflix-DreamWorks film will drop July 21st. The voice cast includes Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue and Diego Luna.

KARLA BURNS DIES AT 66: Karla Burns, an actress and singer whose performance as Queenie in Show Boat earned her a Tony and Olivier nomination, has died at age 66 from a series of strokes. When she won London’s Olivier Award in 1991, she made history as the first Black performer to do so.

RACHEL WEISZ, COLIN FARRELL RE-PARTNER: The Lobster co-stars Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell are teaming up again for Todd Solondz’s Love Child. The story will follow a child who wants to get rid of his dad so he can have his mom to himself. “This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas,” said Solondz. “It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honored to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well.”

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST PREQUEL GREENLIGHTED: Beauty and the Beast is getting the prequel series treatment at Disney+. The eight-episode limited series will star Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Briana Middleton. “For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.