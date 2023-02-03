Industry News: Titanic, Ant-Man, Night Court + More!

JACK SHOULD HAVE SURVIVED THE TITANIC: Rose probably could have saved Jack at the end of Titanic if she’d only given him her life jacket. The film’s director, James Cameron, teamed up with National Geographic to test four scenarios to see if the film’s protagonist really could have survived after the ship sank. Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron will air Sunday at 9pm on National Geographic.

‘NIGHT COURT’ RENEWED FOR SEASON 2: NBC has renewed Night Court for a second season. Deadline reports that the revival tallied the most viewers for any comedy premiere since The Conners debuted on ABC in 2018. It was NBC’s best comedy premiere since Will & Grace in 2017.

RAY WOOD JR. TO PERFORM AT WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER: Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will be the entertainer at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The White House Correspondents’ Association announced his participation in the April 29th event on Thursday (February 2nd).

SCOTT LANG BIOGRAPHY IS REAL: Although Scott Lang may be fictional, his autobiography is not. Marvel announced Thursday (February 2nd) that that Ant-Man’s memoir, “Look Out For The Little Guy,” will be available for purchase from Amazon. The announcement was mad by Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantomania star Paul Rudd in a clip posted to the Marvel Studio’s social media accounts.