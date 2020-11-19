Industry News: Tina Fey, The Flight Attendant, The Surgeon?s Cut and More!

TINA FEY TO HOST ONE NIGHT ONLY: Tina Fey has signed on to host NBC’s One Night Only: The Best of Broadway. The two-hour special will air December 10th and will feature street performances from some of its most popular stars. Members of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, Rent and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will appear, with sneak peeks of other shows planned for the future.

HBO MAX SHARES THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT FOR FREE: HBO Max is sharing the first episode of Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant for free to stream ahead of its bow on November 26th. Three episodes will drop on Thanksgiving Day. The limited series will continue with two episodes on December 3rd, two more on December 10th and then the finale on December 17th.

THE SURGEON’S CUT TRAILER DROPS: Netflix has released a look at The Surgeon’s Cut, which aims to profile the work of four surgeons around the world. The experts specialize in fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplants and cardiology. The series will launch December 9th.

FEAR CASE IN THE WORKS: Dark House Comics is teaming up again with Mind MGMT creator Matt Klindt on a new series, Fear Case. The series is described as True Detective meets The Ring, and focuses on a mysterious object that brings doom to anyone who happens to be nearby. Fear Case will launch digitally and in stores February 3rd.