Industry News: The Witches, George Clooney, Jamie Foxx and More!

THE WITCHES MOVES TO HBO MAX: Roald Dahl The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is headed to HBO Max. The film, starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock, will debut exclusively on the WarnerMedia streaming service Oct. 22. The film will head into theatres internationally beginning October 28. Pre-pandemic, the film was set to bow October 9th, but movie theaters upended the release strategy.

GEORGE CLOONEY TO DELIVER TALK AT BFI FEST: George Clooney has signed on for a virtual screen talk at the 64th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival. He will discuss his career and his role in The Midnight Sky, a post-apocalyptic tale that follows a lonely scientist in the Arctic (Clooney) trying to stop an astronaut (Felicity Jones) from returning home to a mysterious global disaster.

JAMIE FOXX JOINS SPIDER-MAN 3: Jamie Foxx is joining the next Spider-Man installment starring Tom Holland as Electro. He played the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield. Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori are also reportedly set for the film.

COPS RESUMES PRODUCTION: Three months after being canceled at Paramount Network, Cops has resumed production for overseas markets. “We have a longstanding relationship with Cops and [series producer] Langley Productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Filming began in September and will resume through November.