Industry News: The Walking Dead, Pete Davidson, American Gigolo + More!

website maker

MELISSA MCBRIDE EXITS ‘WALKING DEAD’ SPINOFF: Melissa McBride has unexpectedly exited The Walking Dead’s spin-off series based on her character. The series, which follows Daryl and Carol – played by Norman Reedus and McBride, respectively – has been in the works at AMC. But a network spokesperson told E! News Wednesday (April 27th) that she exited the project because relocating to Europe – where the series will be set and shot – “became logistically untenable.”

PETE DAVIDSON SERIES GREENLIT AT PEACOCK: Pete Davidson is getting his own series at Peacock. The streamer announced Wednesday (April 27th) that Bupkis, “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life” has been give a straight to series order.

‘AMERICAN GIGOLO’ SUSPENDS PRODUCTION: Deadline reports that production on the upcoming Paramount series American Gigolo has been suspended for four days. The move comes a couple of days after the Paramount network and TV studio severed ties with the series’ developer, writer, director and executive producer David Hollander following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

HELEN MIRREN IS COVER GIRL FOR PEOPLE’S ‘BEAUTIFUL ISSUE’: Helen Mirren grace’s the cover of People’s 2022 “Beautiful Issue.” The 76-year-old Oscar winner told the magazine, “I was absolutely sort of gobstruck, as we say in England. I never considered myself ‘beautiful.’ And at my age! So I was amazed.” She says she prefers to the word “swagger” to the word beautiful because it shows, “I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me.”