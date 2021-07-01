Industry News: The Simpsons, Nick Offerman, Nic Cage + More!

MARVEL AND ‘THE SIMPSONS’ JOIN FORCES FOR NEW SHORT: A new Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons will premiere on the streaming platform Wednesday (July 7th). According to Deadline, the short, titled “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” will star Tom Hiddleston as Loki alongside a slew of Springfield’s favorites.

NICK OFFERMAN JOINS ‘A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN’: Nick Offerman will join Amazon’s upcoming A League of Their Own series as the coach of the Rockford Peaches. TV Line reports that the Parks and Rec star’s character, Casey “Dove” Porter is an ex-Cubs pitcher famous for accidentally murdering a dove during a game. Tom Hanks famously played Peaches coach Jimmy Dugan in the original movie.

GENE WILDER THOUGHT MIKE TEEVEE: During a 50-year reunion of the child stars of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Paris Themmen confirmed that Gene Wilder thought he was “a handful.” The actor, who portrayed Mike TeeVee told Yahoo Entertainment, “I was younger than the others. I was 11, they were 13 and was naturally just sort of more high-spirited and rambunctious.” He added that he saw Wilder 40 years later at a charity screening of Silver Streak and the actor signed his poster, “To my favorite brat.”

NIC CAGE TO PLAY NIC CAGE: Nicolas Cage will play Nicolas Cage in the upcoming action-comedy satire The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In the film, the actor is recruited by the CIA and forced to live up to his on ledged, channeling his most iconic characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Lionsgate announced Wednesday (June 30th) that the film hits theaters on April 22nd, 2022.

AMAZON DROPS TEASER FOR ‘CINDERELLA’: Amazon dropped the first teaser trailer for Prime Video’s Cinderella. The clip shows Camilla Cabello as a sassy Cinderella alongside Billy Porter’s Fairy Godmother. The movie is set to make its streaming debut on September 3rd.