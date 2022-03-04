Industry News: The Oscars, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd + More!

ACADEMY ANNOUNCES FIRST ROUND OF OSCAR PRESENTERS: The producers of the 94th Oscars announced Thursday (March 3rd) that Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Youn Yuh-jung will be among the presenters on March 27’s telecast. They will join Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes who will be hosting the broadcast together.

JOY BEHAR FALLS ON ‘VIEW’ SET: Joy Behar fell just before reaching her seat at the beginning of Thursday’s (March 3rd) episode of The View. The 79-year-old comedian was helped up by co-hosts Sarah Haines and Sunny Hostin while the show’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg told her to “just stand.” Behar was uninjured and joked, “Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!”

JERRY SPRINGER SAYS HIS TALKSHOW WAS ‘STUPID’: Jerry Springer admitted to Page Six on Thursday (March 3rd) that he ‘always knew” his eponymous talk show was “stupid.” He said of The Jerry Springer Show, which aired for 27 seasons and nearly 5,000 episodes between 1991 and 2018, “I can’t think of anything more fun. I mean, I never took it seriously. I always knew it was a stupid show. But it’s fun, and people enjoyed it.”

SHERRI SHEPHERD WOULD WELCOME WENDY WILLIAMS ON HER SHOW: Sherri Shepherd would “of course” welcome Wendy Williams to be a guest on her forthcoming talk show, Sherri. The former View co-host told Deadline, “I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done. I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy, the eyes wouldn’t have been on me. I’m so thankful to her. We’re all praying for her.” Shepherd is currently the permanent guest host of The Wendy Williams Show while Williams has been absent due to health reasons.