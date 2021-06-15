Industry News: The Morning Show, Chelsea Handler, Paul Anderson and More!

THE MORNING SHOW SETS RETURN: The Morning Show will return to Apple TV for Season 2 on September 17th. This time, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell will be joined by former co-stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar and Tom Irwin and several new players. They include Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies Margulies, in addition to Ruairi O’Connor, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino. There will be 10 episodes in total.

CHELSEA HANDLER SETS 2021 TOUR: Chelsea Handler is ready to hit the stage again. She is launching a standup comedy tour titled “Vaccinated and Horny Tour,” this summer through the end of 2021, according to Variety. 40 nationwide dates are set with tickets going on sale Friday, June 18. She tells Variety: “Never have I been so confident about my decision-making in remaining childless and alone than I did during this pandemic. I can’t count how many times I high-fived myself every time a friend used the term ‘homeschooling.’ But, as a permanent single professional, I do like to get my groove on, and the best way to get that across is to make it the title of the tour. Now, everyone will know that I’m horny. And that I’m vaccinated.”

PAUL ANDERSON BOARDS IMMORTAL: Peaky Blinders’ Paul Anderson is set for WWII action film Immortal. Jalmari Helander will direct. The film will follow the story of an ex-solder who discovers gold in Lapland, only to have his loot threatened by an SS officer. The film will in English, with some Finnish portions. “To make an action film in Finland has been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old,” said Helander. “Finally I am in a situation where I can fulfill my dream and make an epic, action-packed survival story which takes place in World War II.

BEHIND THE RUBY SLIPPERS HEIST: The story of the heist of Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz will be explored in a new podcast series from Seyward Darby and Ariel Ramchandani. Dubbed No Place Like Home, it will tell the story of how they were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the small town of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Garland’s hometown. Missing for 13 years, they were found in an FBI sting operation.