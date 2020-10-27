Industry News: The Midnight Sky, Winston Duke, Suzanne Mackie and More!

THE MIDNIGHT SKY TEASER DROPS: Netflix is sharing a first micro-look for the anticipated sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky, directed by and starring George Clooney. The story follows a lonely Arctic scientist (Clooney) as he races to prevent an astronaut (Felicity Jones) and her team from returning home to earth amid a global catastrophe. The trailer itself will drop today (Tuesday). The film is expected to land in December.

WINSTON DUKE PREPARED FOR QUARANTINE WITH ROLE: In Sony Pictures Classics’ Nine Days, Winston Duke portrays Will, whose job it is to evaluate which souls are ready to be born. His gig requires him to be totally sequestered from others in a desert home. "I thought I would be able to shed that character and go back to regular life. Six months later, we were back at it," he said on Sunday during AFI Fest's Indie Contenders panel moderated by The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg. He was joined on the panel by Elisabeth Moss, Riz Ahmed, Julia Garner, Carey Mulligan, Andy Samberg, Rachel Brosnahan and Vanessa Kirby.

SUZANNE MACKIE SETS NETFLIX DEAL: Suzanne Mackie, one of the U.K.’s foremost drama execs, has left The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures after 12 years to set up Orchid Pictures. Variety reports that she has set an exclusive deal with Netflix. She will continue on as exec producer for The Crown on seasons 5 and 6.

SPRINGHILL, CNN TEAM ON DREAMLAND: LeBron James’ SpringHill Company is teaming up with CNN Films on Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street, a documentary exploring the violent events in 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which led to the murder of hundreds of the city’s prosperous African American residents.