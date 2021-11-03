Industry News: The Matrix, Morbius, Truman Capote and More!

THE MATRIX NFT PROJECT: The Matrix universe is welcoming the blockchain to the party. This month, Warner Bros. will release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) inspired by the upcoming The Matrix: Resurrections. They will be released withthe social NFT platform Nifty’s, which will create 100,000 avatars, and will sell them for $50 each starting Nov. 30.

MORBIUS TRAILER DROPS: Sony and Marvel have released the second trailer for Morbius. Fans will get a look at Jared Leto’s transformation from biochemist to vampire. It also reveals a connection to the character Venom. Morbius is set to bow January 28th.

TRUMAN CAPOTE CHARITY GIVES UP: A lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, which holds the rights to Breakfast at Tiffany’s, is being dropped by the charitable entity—the Truman Capote Literary Trust. The trust holds Truman Capote’s rights. Capote published the novella that turned into the classic starring Audrey Hepburn in 1958; insiders are surprised that the claim was dropped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear if an how this could affect Paramount’s plans to make a second Breakfast.

CHERNOBYL BRINGS IN COVID SUPERVISOR: Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone and Stacy Snider’s Chernobyl producer is hiring an in-house COVID guru to ensure protocol is properly followed. Neil Chordia has been supervising a number of other sets, including BBC’s The Split.