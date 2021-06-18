Industry News: The Matrix, Chris Rock, Frank Bonner + More!

THE NEXT MATRIX MOVIE IS 'RESSURECTIONS': The Matrix 4 has had its first test screening and the official title has been revealed. According to a fan who posted about the preview on Twitter, the new Matrix movie is officially titled The Matrix Resurrections and was done in the same style as Reloaded and Revolutions.

FRANK BONNER DEAD AT 79: WKRP in Cincinnati star Frank Bonner died Wednesday (June 16th) at he age of 79. TMZ reports that he died as a result of complications from Lewy body dementia. The actor and director was best known for his work on WKRP in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, playing Herb, the radio station sales manager.

NINA WEST TO HOST DISNEY+ PRIDE CONCERT: Nina West will host the Disney+ Pride concert, This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular. The former Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant will be joined by Hayley Kiyoko, Toddrick Hall and Kermit The Frog for performances of notable Disney songs reinterpreted through an LGBTQ+ lens. The event, which will air on Facebook and YouTube Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT, also touts performances from Alex Newell, DCappella, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, Jackie Cox, Jesse James Keitel and Michael James Scott.

CHRIS ROCK TURNED DOWN 'THE SOPRANOS': Chris Rock recently revealed that he turned down multiple offers to appear on The Sopranos because he was afraid he would ruin the show. The comedian told The Hollywood Reporter, “Years ago, when I had my own show on HBO, it was at the height of The Sopranos, and I got a couple of offers to be on The Sopranos, and I was like, ‘I like it too much, I don’t want to spoil it’.”