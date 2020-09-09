Industry News: The Kardashians, Derek Hough, Oprah Winfrey,and More!

‘KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS’ WILL END AFTER SEASON 20: Yesterday (September 8th), Kim Kardashian announced via Instagram that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end after season 20. She wrote,“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” She continued, “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.” The last season will air early next year in 2021.

DEREK HOUGH JOINS DWTS: Derek Hough is sashaying into a judge’s seat on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Hough, a pro dancer on the show, is replacing Len Goodman, reportedly because he wouldn’t be able to travel to the set from the U.K. due to the pandemic. He will participate remotely. Hough will judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. “This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom,” Hough said.

APPLE LAUNCHES OPRAH POD: Apple and Oprah Winfrey are expanding their partnership. Oprah’s Book Club, a new eight-part podcast focused on Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, is a part of their collaboration, which includes an Apple TV+ series. Two new episodes will be released each Tuesday and Thursday, and will explore the eight pillars of caste outlined in the book.

WILL SMITH ANNOUNCES ‘FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR’ REUNION IS COMING TO PEACOCK: Yesterday (September 8th), Will Smith announced on his YouTube page that Peacock has ordered two seasons of BEL-Air — which will be a dramatic series based on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Smith said, “We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch. I’ve been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of BEL-AIR based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So, I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

TRAILER FOR THE BEST DROPS: In The Best Is Yet to Come, a debut feature from Chinese director Jing Wang, a young journalist battles corruption and power in China. The drama bows at the Venice Film Festival today (Wednesday), and the trailer dropped Tuesday on The Hollywood Reporter. Viewers see Han Dong’s journey through the media, which is inspired by true events.

KEVIN DOBSON DIES AT 77: Kevin Dobson, beloved for his roles on Kojak, Knots Landing and Days of Our Lives, has died at age 77. Before pursuing acting, he worked as a brakeman and conductor on the Long Island Railroad. In addition to working consistently in TV, he played Ensign George Gay in Jack Smight’s Midway, Bobby Gibbons in All Night Long and Donald Shawnessy in She’s No Angel. Survivors include his wife Susan and their children Mariah, Patrick and Sean.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, REGINA KING, SANAA LATHAN & ALFRE WOODARD TO RECREATE ‘GOLDEN GIRLS’ EPISODE: Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan & Alfre Woodard are set to star in a one-time virtual remake of The Golden Girls on Zoom. The performance will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe. The event will benefit Color of Change, a digital organization dedicated to fighting racism.